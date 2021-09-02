Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.37 Million Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of G-III Apparel Group worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $189,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

