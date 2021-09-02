Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.06 Million Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 56,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 369,668 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 94.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 80,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

