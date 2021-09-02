Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,708 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 160.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 292,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

TPR stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

