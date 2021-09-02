QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. The company registered revenue growth across all geographies and both its operating segments in the second quarter. The company’s high level of sales of non-COVID product groups drove the top line. Sales of the diagnostic solutions improved 71% at CER, led by the QuantiFERON latent TB test. The global rollout of the QIAcuity digital PCR instruments gained momentum and witnessed impressive sales growth sequentially. Over the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed its industry. However, a moderately-high leverage ratio and weak solvency does not bode well. A weak margin scenario is an added concern. Stiff competition from firms offering pre-analytical solutions and high exposure to foreign currency movement persist.”

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QGEN. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.51.

QGEN opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at $48,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 494,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after acquiring an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.