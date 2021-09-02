Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,110,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,359 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $75.12 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

