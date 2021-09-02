Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Colfax were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colfax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after buying an additional 697,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Colfax by 531.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 26.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,860,000 after buying an additional 516,241 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CFX stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Several research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Colfax Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
