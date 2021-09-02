Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Colfax were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colfax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after buying an additional 697,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Colfax by 531.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 26.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,860,000 after buying an additional 516,241 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

