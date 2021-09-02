Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Itron were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 32.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 20.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 441.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $301,194 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron stock opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -160.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

