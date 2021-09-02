Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after buying an additional 2,753,810 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 2,140,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after buying an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,286,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 797,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

