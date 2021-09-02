Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 449,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,139.0 days.

Shares of GRGSF stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

