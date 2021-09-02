Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 449,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,139.0 days.
Shares of GRGSF stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.
About Grieg Seafood ASA
