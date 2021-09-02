Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Joseph Gebbia Sells 136,596 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 204,166 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $31,478,313.88.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 204,166 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $31,478,313.88.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $156.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.