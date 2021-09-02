Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,348 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Discovery by 765.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.