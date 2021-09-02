Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 214 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,207,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in United Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $212.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

