Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,776 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

