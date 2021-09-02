Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 74.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 119,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.