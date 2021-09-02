Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $3,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $385.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $388.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.