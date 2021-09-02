Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583,380 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

