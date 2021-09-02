Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SecureWorks by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $847,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SecureWorks by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

