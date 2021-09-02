Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,569 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $154.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

