Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $792,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 142.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000.

IVW stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

