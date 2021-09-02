Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,525 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

