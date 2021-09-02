Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $252.76 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

