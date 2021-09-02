5,214 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,966,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 295.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,986,000 after acquiring an additional 520,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,889,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $149.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.