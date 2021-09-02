Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $1,550,100.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,550,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 947,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,931,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00.

MaxLinear stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $54.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MaxLinear by 42.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 24.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in MaxLinear by 41.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 157,460 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

