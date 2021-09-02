Edward L. Williams Sells 69,342 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TLS opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 812.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Telos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.