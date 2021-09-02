Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $121.52 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.20.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

