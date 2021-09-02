Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 185,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,122 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 235,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 125,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

PEY stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

