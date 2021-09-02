Analyzing AT&T (NYSE:T) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T -1.11% 12.78% 4.37% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

AT&T has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AT&T and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 3 7 8 0 2.28 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T currently has a consensus target price of $31.06, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given AT&T’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AT&T and GTT Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $171.76 billion 1.13 -$5.18 billion $3.18 8.55 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.01 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

GTT Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AT&T.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AT&T beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S.. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

