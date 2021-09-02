Arizona State Retirement System Sells 611 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.