Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $4,312,000. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 92.8% in the first quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 276,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $271,641. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.