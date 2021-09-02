Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,846. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.25 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

