Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,901,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 55,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.