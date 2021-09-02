Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,102 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $531,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,305 shares of company stock worth $2,097,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

