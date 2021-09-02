Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 821 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

SNY opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.