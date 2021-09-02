Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

NYSE CFR opened at $113.55 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.