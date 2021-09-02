Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,160 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $3,085,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 178.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $216.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

