Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,947 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 856,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 655,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 640,241 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.71. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

