Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,015 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. Analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.