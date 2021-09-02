Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post sales of $228.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $230.30 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $909.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $919.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $994.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

CMCO stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.