Arizona State Retirement System Sells 473 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $29,679,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $229.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.49 and its 200 day moving average is $202.84. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total value of $1,773,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 44,640 shares of company stock worth $8,903,976 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

