Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.93 and last traded at $57.01. Approximately 1,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 792,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.
PLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a market cap of $922.40 million, a PE ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 0.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $48,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)
Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.
