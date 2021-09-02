Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.93 and last traded at $57.01. Approximately 1,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 792,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

PLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a market cap of $922.40 million, a PE ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $48,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

