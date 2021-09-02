New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,825 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,825 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

