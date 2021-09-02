Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.71

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.71 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 1302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

