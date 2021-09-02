Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.71

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.71 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 1302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.
The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
