Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.25

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 9544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Barclays started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

