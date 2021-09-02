Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading Down 3%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.35 and last traded at $117.41. Approximately 16,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,311,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.04.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

