HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $685.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.79 and a twelve month high of $715.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.30 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

