New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after buying an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist decreased their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

