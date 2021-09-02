Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $4.33 Million in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 461,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $91,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

BRSP stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

