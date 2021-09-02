Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $90,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

