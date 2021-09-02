New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 42,898 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Grocery Outlet worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 160,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of GO stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

