Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Unum Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

